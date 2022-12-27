A woman was arrested after repeatedly exposing herself in Walmart.
On Dec. 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Walmart because of a woman who was exposing her breasts and taking photos with her phone. Dispatch advised the woman was wearing a gray coat with Christmas leggings and she was in Lawn and Gardening. Sellers met with Kelly Henson and escorted her to the Asset Protection office. Employees said Henson lifted up her shirt and took photos of her breasts. Employees said this wasn't the first incident involving Henson and it's happened before. Henson claimed she was taking photos of her bug bites but couldn't tell Sellers why she exposed herself in the store before. Employees said Henson exposed herself and took photos of her genitals Dec. 2. Henson was booked for outraging public decency and indecent exposure.
Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to Atwood's Dec. 17 in regard to man who urinated on himself and appeared intoxicated. Smith met with Jory Poafpybitty who was slumped over while sitting on a shelf. The man was awakened and was escorted outside the store. Poafpybitty allegedly told Smith that the Russians were "in on this" and World War III was going to start. A pair of leather gloves that had a tag attached fell from Poafpybitty. He was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of indecent exposure, public intoxication, and entering a structure with the intent to commit larceny.
On Dec. 18, Officer Michael Cates responded to Dano's on North Grand Avenue after Georgina Baldridge refused to leave. Cates found the woman lying down in one of the booths, hitting the wall with her fists. The woman was arrested for public intoxication. Cates found three containers of marijuana and 1.5 grams of fentanyl on her. Baldridge was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, possession of marijuana, and trafficking of a controlled dangerous substance.
