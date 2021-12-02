A simple investigation for petit larceny escalated after a man hit a woman and spit on officers.
On Dec. 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to Love's Country Store for a reported shoplifting incident. Employees said a man stole a bag of Cheetos and left in a white truck. Dispatch advised the truck returned to Tyler Trammel, but Trammel said he sold the truck to someone. Officers spoke with that person, who said Warren Brackett was a passenger in the vehicle at the time the theft occurred. Robertson went to the residence where the man said he dropped off Brackett. A woman answered the door and said Brackett was there and she’d go get him. The woman was walking with Brackett through the kitchen when Robertson saw the man assault her. Officers rushed inside the house and took Brackett to the ground and arrested him. Brackett was placed in the back of Robertson’s patrol vehicle, and officers spoke with the woman. Brackett began banging his head on the window of the patrol car, and Robertson transported him to jail. Brackett then spit on the officer and continued to bang his head. Jail officers placed a spit hood on Brackett, and he was booked on tribal charges.
Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to Walmart on Nov. 30 after an alleged shoplifter fled in the parking lot. Sellers arrived and detained Austin Yanez a short time later. Employees said Yanez selected a TV speaker, theater system, a battery starter, and other items. Yanez was seen failing to pay for some of the items before he left the store. Employees confronted the man and escorted him to the Asset Protection office, but Yanez wouldn’t cooperate and fled. Yanez was booked on charges of petit larceny at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
On Dec. 1, Kathy Lahmeyer told officers that fraudulent charges were made from her debit card. There were three fraudulent charges from crypto.com, and Officer Robert Jones advised that business accounts were being hacked, with credit and debit card information being used to purchase cryptocurrency from that website.
