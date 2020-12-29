A man tried resisting arrest after officers responded to Casey’s for a disturbance.
On Dec. 23, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Casey’s General Store. Dispatch advised a man with long hair, no shirt, and tattoos was carrying a metal rod and threatening people. Cobb arrived to the store where he was pointed toward Russell Evans. Evans was sweating profusely and appeared to be high on methamphetamine. Evans said he threw the rod down and wasn’t threatening people at the store. An employee of the store said she wanted to press charges and officers told Evans he was under arrest. Evans put his hands up and walked backward. He told officers he didn’t want to go to jail, and he was taken to the ground after he tried pulling away from Cobb. Evans was placed in Cobb’s patrol unit and taken to jail.
On Dec. 23, Sgt. Bryan Qualls and Officer Bronson McNiel met at the intersection of Park Hill Road and East Williams Street for extra patrol. In the area was a beaten trail going into a wooded area where vagrants had tents set up to sleep during the nights. Officers found a tent occupied by Letha Montelongo and Clifford Ratliff. Montelongo appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested for public intoxication and vagrancy. Officers asked if she had anything illegal on her and she said there was a pint of liquor in her bra. Ratliff was arrested for vagrancy, and both were transported to Tahlequah City Jail for booking.
Officer Cory Keele was on patrol Dec. 23 when he ran the tag information on a Honda Civic. The tag returned to a Cadillac, and Keele initiated a traffic stop. Mikayla Mouse said she didn’t have a driver’s license nor insurance. Keele checked her information and arrested her for no driver’s license, altering a license plate, no insurance, and taxes due state. The two passengers were released and left.
On Dec. 22, Officer Robbie Bacon responded to Golden Rule Industries of Muskogee on a report of a man drinking alcohol inside a dumpster. Michael Champlain was asleep on the ground near the dumpster, and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Champlain said he was homeless and got a ride from Pryor to Tahlequah that day. He admitted to drinking alcohol and said he was looking for a place to sleep. Champlain was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication.
