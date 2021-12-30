Two men allegedly tried fighting another man while weilding a baseball bat and knife on Dec. 28.
Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits was called to Keetoowah Street in regard to a fight in process that involved a knife and a baseball bat. Frits arrived to find two men in the middle of the street yelling at each other. The two men separated when they saw Frits' patrol vehicle. Frits made contact with Christian Hooper while Officer Robert Jones met with Adam Adair. Hooper said the two were arguing about money that Adair owed. He said the two never physically fought and went back to their residences. Hooper said a family member came over to pick up laundry and then left. Hooper said the family member and Adair began arguing, so he ran toward them while carrying a bat. He said he only threatened the man while he was holding the bat. Jones advised Adair said Hooper damaged his front door with the bat. Adair claimed the two men were arguing most of the day, and Hooper wouldn't leave him alone. Adair's wife said Hooper and the family member showed up with the bat and a knife. Frits could see damages to the Adair's door that was consistent with what they said happened. Hooper was arrested and booked on tribal charges for destruction/malicious injury to private property.
Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to East Ward Street on Dec. 29 for a stolen vehicle complaint. McNiel began to patrol the area, looking for a Honda Civic near Northeastern Health System. He found the vehicle in the parking lot and followed it when dispatched advised it was the stolen Honda. McNiel initiated a traffic stop, but the driver would speed up and slow down before finally stopping. Officers conducted a felony stop and removed Kyra Smallen and Stacy Roy from the vehicle. McNiel found a marijuana pipe in the driver's seat where Smallen was sitting, and officers found methamphetamine in the area Roy had been sitting. The vehicle owner said her sister was going to use the car to take Smallen home. The sister went inside the residence when Smallen took the vehicle. Roy was arrested on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Smallen was booked on tribal charges for larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Dec. 26, Officer Robbie Bacon responded to Walmart after employees saw a woman try to steal $92 worth of items. Employees said the woman selected men and women's jewelry and a backpack. The woman failed to scan the jewelry and backpack and was escorted to the Asset Protection office. The woman was cited for petit larceny and released.
