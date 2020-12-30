Officers kept busy with drunks and domestics on Christmas Eve.
On Dec. 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to an apartment on Keetoowah Street on a report of a domestic. The victim said Adam Adair kicked and hit her, and went to a residence on West Avenue. Robertson and Officer Lane Cobb went to the residence where Adair was located. He was detained for the time being, and officers found a plastic tube containing a burnt marijuana cigarette and loose marijuana shake. Adair said the marijuana belonged to the victim. Robertson spoke with the woman who stated Adair began arguing with her before he hit her. She was able to get away from the man and grabbed her phone. The victim said she was pregnant and Adair kicked her belly. During a struggle, she bit Adair’s fingers when he covered her mouth, and he let her go. Robertson took photos of the woman’s injuries and provided her a domestic violent packet. The officer asked her if the marijuana Adair said was hers belonged to her. She denied having a medical marijuana card and that it belonged to her. Adair said the woman was the aggressor and bit him when he grabbed his phone charger. Adair was arrested for domestic assault and battery and possession of marijuana. While at the jail, Adair told officers that a man was present during the altercation, and provided a name and address. Robertson went to the man’s address and asked him if he saw the couple fighting; he claimed he didn’t.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls responded to South Cedar Place on a report of Russell Evans causing a disturbance on Dec. 24. Qualls arrived in the area when he found Evans standing on the porch of another residence. Evans was knocking on the door when Qualls told him to walk toward him. Evens said he wasn’t doing anything wrong, and he was trying to ask someone to give him a ride. Evans had an odor of alcohol coming from his breath and denied having anything to drink that night. Qualls further questioned the man and he admitted to have a glass of “expensive whiskey.” The homeowner came outside and said he didn’t know Evans. Qualls had Evens turn around and arrested him for public intoxication. Qualls searched the man and found a bag of marijuana in his pocket. Evans stated he didn’t have a medical marijuana license, but his brother did. He was transported to Tahlequah City Jail and booked in for public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
On Dec. 24, Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Dewain’s Place for a disturbance. Dispatch advised a man was outside the building and banging on the doors while screaming. Cobb made contact with Daniel Chapman who was intoxicated. Chapman said he was trying to get his wedding ring back, and that was his reason for banging on the doors. An employee said they had asked Chapman to leave several times, but he refused. Chapman was arrested for public intoxication. The employee said Chapman made threats toward him and other employees, but they didn’t want to press charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.