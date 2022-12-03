After officers discovered fentanyl in a man's pants, the suspect told them he had found the trousers in the woods and put them on.
On Nov. 29, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was patrolling the area of the Tree House Dispensary when he observed Ricky Mitchell walking by. Dispatch confirmed Mitchell had warrants, and Cates went to meet with him. The man dropped two syringes and claimed those didn't belong to him. Mitchell was detained, and Cates found a baggie of a clear, crystal-like substance in his pocket. Mitchell claimed he didn't know what the substance was because he found the pants in the woods and had just put them on. Mitchell was taken to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, and the warrant. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
Lt. Matt Frits was dispatched to Oak Hill Nov. 21 due to a physical domestic. Several tenants were outside their rooms and appeared disturbed, according to Frits. A man said he and Jimy Rabbit were arguing, but nothing was physical. Frits went to meet with Rabbit, but she refused to open the door. The man gave officers the key card to the room and they made entry. Rabbit wouldn't stop yelling and made erratic statements. She was arrested and booked for disturbing the peace and obstruction.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Walmart Nov. 26 for a man who allegedly stole merchandise. Dispatch advised the suspect was in the parking lot of Hacienda Vieja. Mitchell met with Joshua Stokes and escorted him back to Walmart. Employees said Stokes left without paying for items, and he ditched those things as he walked to the restaurant. Stokes was arrested and booked for petit larceny.
On Nov. 25, Sgt. Robbie Bacon responded to 904 Grand Ave. in regard to a domestic incident. Officer Robert Jones was speaking with both people, and they claimed they were assaulted by each other. Neither person had visible injuries, but Michael Jones was arrested for public intoxication.
