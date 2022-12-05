Officers worked two separate vehicle crashes that involved both drivers allegedly being intoxicated.
On Nov. 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to Nancy Ward Drive and South Muskogee Avenue for a crash wherein one of the drivers was trying to leave. Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Patton conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Patton said he was at the intersection when he saw an SUV strike the vehicle in front of him, and continued to drive without stopping. Reed met with Devearl Winishut, who appeared intoxicated. He told Patton he consumed multiple alcoholic drinks at Buffalo Wild Wings. Winishut was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked on tribal charges for driving under the influence.
Lt. Matt Frits responded to a crash Nov. 26 in the area of the Bertha Parker Bypass and Boone Street. Two vehicles were involved and EMS personnel were tending to both drivers. Frits met with Michael Soap and believed he was intoxicated. Soap refused medical treatment and tried to walk away from the officer. Soap was arrested after a field sobriety test. The other driver said it was Soap who was at fault. Officers searched his truck and found two empty beer cans on the floorboard. Soap was booked for aggravated driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and unsafe lane use.
On Nov. 29, Lt. Dexter Scott noticed Absolom Brackett walking behind Presley Burgers. Scott recognized the man from previous encounters, but he claimed his name was Mark. Brackett admitted to having marijuana and not having a medical card to possess it. Scott walked over to where the man placed someone items and found marijuana and a baggie of what appeared to be methamphetamine. Brackett was arrested and booked on tribal charges for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
