A man called 911 because he thought he was overdosing on methamphetamine.
On Nov. 17, Tahlequah Police Lt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to West Allen Road to check on a man who said he was overdosing on methamphetamine. Joshua Baker initially said he smoke meth and was overdosing. Leatherwood said the man was acting paranoid and admitted he smoked the drug, ate an edible containing marijuana, "got so high that he thought he had relapsed," and did meth. Baker was arrested for public intoxication, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Baker's vehicle was parked in the driveway of an apartment complex. He told the officer he locked his keys in the vehicle. but Leatherwood said Baker was holding the keys. The car was parked in a marked space and Baker was taken to jail.
Lt. Leatherwood was called to EZ Mart Dec. 1 due to a suspicious vehicle that had been sitting at the gasoline pump for over an hour. Leatherwood was told the man in the vehicle left right before he arrived. The officer went to Casey's General Store and found the vehicle parked near the front of the store. The vehicle came back to Jeremiah Kirkwood, who had a warrant. Kirkwood started moving around in the vehicle when he saw Leatherwood. Kirkwood denied being at EZ Mart. Leatherwood could see a marijuana cigarette and the man had a license to produce it. Kirkwood was told to step out of the vehicle and Leatherwood saw a baggie fall to a panel. The man was arrested for the warrant. Leatherwood searched the man and found marijuana, meth, Xanax and Clonazepam in Kirkwood's pockets. Kirkwood was booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, and the warrant.
On Nov. 26, Officer Robert Jones responded to West Fox Street on a disturbance report. Arnold Olson was drunk and in the area to which Jones was called. Olson was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and a warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.