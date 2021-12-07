Tahlequah Police Department officers were kept busy over the past week with reports of shoplifting and intoxicated individuals.
On Dec. 1, Lt. Brandon Vick responded to Walmart for a shoplifter. When he arrived, dispatch informed him James Schutkesting was walking across the parking lot, where he was detained. After transporting him to the Asset Protection office, employees told Vick the man had selected several DVD movies and concealed them in his pants. The total value of merchandise taken was $178.76. Schutkesting was taken to the Tahlequah City Jail and booked.
Office Bronson McNiel responded to a medical call at 703 Chapman Ave. on Dec. 3, when he provided first aid to an intoxicated female. Upon arrival, he found a group of people in the front yard and observed one female lying on her side, throwing up. One of the individuals there, Clayton Timmreck, appeared intoxicated, and told another man speaking with officers, "F*ck these guys." The man then stepped into the street while he cursed at officers, and was thereby arrested for public intoxication.
Police were called to a Walmart on Dec. 3 for a theft report. Employees told Officer Corey Keele they saw a man and woman select knives and a duffel bag, on which he put a cheaper price sticker. The employees then saw the man eat food items from the deli before throwing the packaging on the floor. The two then walked through the self-checkout area, where the man scanned the duffel bag and attempted to leave. The man, Cody Medlin-Stickelmeyer, was arrested for petit larceny and a warrant and taken to jail.
On Dec. 3, someone reported Mark Murphy was stumbling on U.S. 62 around Park Hill Road. Officer Bryan Swim made contact with Murphy and could smell an odor of alcohol. Murphy admitted to drinking one bottle of whiskey before he started on a second bottle. He was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
Officers responded to a business Dec. 3 in regard to a man passed out on the sidewalk. Officer Keele found Gary Hiner asleep and woke him. After several minutes of the man trying to stand up, a group of concerned citizens pulled over and helped him. He was then escorted to a patrol unit and arrested for public intoxication.
Officer Swim responded to a shoplifter at Walmart Dec. 3, when Jefferey Bowman had stolen $107.50 worth of merchandize that was taken without paying or from switching to lower price tags. He was taken to jail.
On Dec. 5, Sgt. Matt Frits went to Dollar General on Downing Street in response to a male and female passed out in a vehicle. The man in the passenger seat, Daniel Walters, had warrants out for his arrest. After having the man exit the vehicle, Frits searched the car and found a bag of methamphetamine, along with a syringe and cut straw. Walters was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Officer Robert Jones noticed a reported stolen vehicle parked at a residence on Bluff Avenue on Dec. 5. The vehicle owner reported to the Benton County Sheriff Department in Arkansas that her intoxicated ex-husband, Andrew Allen, had taken their two children and stole her vehicle. Jones spoke with Allen at the residence and asked the man what had happened in Arkansas. Allen told the officer he had gotten into a disagreement with the woman and decided to take the children and leave. He said the woman never said he couldn't take the vehicle. He was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, and the woman came to the scene and took custody of the vehicle and the two children.
A report was made of an intoxicated man in a white van causing a disturbance at Love's on Downing Dec. 5, when Officer William Robertson found Taylor Hawkins sitting in his vehicle. Hawkins claimed he was sitting in the parking lot, talking with someone on his phone. The man admitted to drinking and reached over for a box of beer on the passenger side of the vehicle. When he lifted the box up, Officer Jones, who was standing on the passenger side, saw a firearm in the seat. After failing a field sobriety test, Hawkins was arrested for public intoxication and carrying firearm while under the influence. He was taken to CCDC.
