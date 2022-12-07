A man who was ordered to stay away from another man said he canâ€™t do that.
On Dec. 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to Allen Street due to a protective order violation. A man said he had an active protective order against Keven Nava-Hinojosa. He said Hinojosa came by and asked to get his lock pick. As Cates was taking the report, Hinojosa drove past twice before driving up to where Cates was. The man was detained and reportedly kept screaming at the man who has the PO against him. Cates said Hinojosa asked how was he supposed to move on, and that he couldnâ€™t stay away from the man. Hinojosa was arrested for violation of the protective order and trespassing after being forbidden.
Capt. Randy Tanner responded to a call of theft at the police department on Dec. 1. Someone with Sooner Cab said they went to Stilwell to pick up Charles Lee to take him to Tahlequah. Lee was reportedly intoxicated and only had a few dollar bills to pay for the ride. The driver took the man to the police department and Lee was arrested for public intoxication. The driver signed a complaint for the nonpayment, petit larceny.
On Dec. 3, Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Walmart after a man was found to be trespassing. Employees said Frank Limpy took yarn dog treats and toys to the service desk for returns without paying for the merchandise. Limpy was arrested for petit larceny and trespassing.
