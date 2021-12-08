An alleged drunken driver fled the scene after crashing into another vehicle.
On Dec. 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to South Muskogee Avenue and Monroe Street for a motor vehicle crash. Tahlequah firefighters said the driver at fault yelled at them and bolted before Keele arrived. Firefighters said the man was driving an older-model black Chevrolet Tahoe, and he appeared intoxicated. Keele left to go look for the driver and was advised by dispatch that another driver was following the Tahoe. The officer caught up and made contact with John Gallaspy, who appeared disoriented. Gallaspy claimed he was yelled at to leave after the crash, and he wanted to make sure everyone was OK. Sgt. Shawn Presley told Keele the driver of the other vehicle was being transported to the hospital due to injury complaints. Gallaspy was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and Keele began the intoxilyzer testing. Gallaspy failed to blow an adequate breath sample and claimed he had PTSD. Keele told the man PTSD wouldnâ€™t cause his breath samples to be inadequate, and the man said it was COPD, not PTSD. Gallaspy was taken to Northeastern Health System and had blood drawn before he was booked on tribal charges.
On Dec. 6, Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of Pamela Street and could hear a man and woman arguing. The two were yelling at each other, and the woman tried walking away when Cobb made contact with her. Mikki Crawford appeared intoxicated and was holding a can of beer. Officers noticed the woman had a swollen lip and she became irate when additional officers arrived. She was detained for the time being and the man stated they had been drinking when Crawford threw a can of beer at another woman. That woman was hit by the can and threw it back at Crawford, striking her lip. The man said he told Crawford to leave and she took his phone. Officers asked the man to ask the other woman to come outside and speak with them. He returned and said the woman didnâ€™t want to speak with officers, and his phone was found in the toilet. Crawford was arrested for public intoxication and destruction of property.
Officer Steven Smith responded to Armstrong Bank on Dec. 1 after a woman tried to pass a stolen check in the drive-thru. Smith conducted a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle. The passenger, Lakeisha Fourkiller, mumbled something when Smith asked for her name. She then began yelling at the officer and tried to kick and claw him while he was detaining her. The driver advised she gave Fourkiller and a man a ride, and she didnâ€™t know them. The man alleged Fourkiller said she found a wallet at Save-A-Lot. He said Fourkiller told him she needed to cash a check that she found inside the wallet. Bank employees said Fourkiller came in to cash the check and said the check owner was paying her for working as a maid. The account owner came inside the bank and advised that her purse had been stolen. Fourkiller was arrested for uttering a forged instrument, knowingly concealing stolen property, and resisting arrest.
