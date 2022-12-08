A man allegedly tried using the name of his deceased brother during a traffic stop.
On Dec. 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Dylan Harman conducted a traffic stop Dec. 3 at the intersection of North Vinita Avenue and Northside Court. The driver said his name was Lloyd Clinton and that he didn't have his license with him. Harman checked the name and date of birth, but didn't get a return. The driver then said his name was Justin Clinton but nothing was found. A woman walked up to Harman during the traffic stop and said the man's name was Justin. The driver was arrested for obstruction and it was determined his name was Charles Clinton. He was also booked for driving under suspension.
Lt. Matt Frits was on a traffic stop Dec. 4 when he heard people yelling nearby. Several women were yelling at one another, and Frits recognized one of the women from an incident earlier during his shift. The woman, Michelle Welch, was seen swinging at another woman, and Frits detained her. The woman said she didn't want to press charges, and Welch was arrested for public drunkenness.
On Dec. 5, Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate reports of a woman who was knocking on the door to the Brookside House. Jamie Seal was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail for booking.
