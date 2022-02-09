An alleged shoplifter ingested methamphetamine and a Xanax while being investigated by officers at Walmart.
On Feb. 2, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Walmart after Jesse Price was caught stealing. Employees said Price concealed items in his pocket and left the store to put them in a vehicle. Price then came back inside the store and paid for other items at self-checkout, but not the ones in his pocket. Price said his name was Justin Ross and then said his first name was “Jessie.” The officer determined the right name and right date of birth for Price, and dispatch advised he had warrants. Sellers and other officers observed Price chewing on something under his face mask. Price denied eating anything but eventually admitted to eating methamphetamine and Xanax. Price was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of petit larceny, obstruction, destruction of evidence and the warrant.
On Feb. 6, Lt. Dexter Scott responded to Cherokee Inn because an intoxicated man was knocking on doors. Thomas Seal advised said someone had broken into his room, and the suspect came through the ceiling. Scott looked inside Seal’s room and found no signs that someone had made entry through the ceiling. Seal smelled of alcohol and said he consumed one "tall boy." He was arrested for public intoxicated and booked.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was called to Maple Avenue on Feb. 6 for a report of an intoxicated woman. Jamie Seal was reportedly acting in a strange manner and couldn’t follow Leatherwood’s commands. Leatherwood determined Seal was under the influence of drug, so she was arrested for possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
Officer Sellers was dispatched to Walmart Feb. 2 in reference to a woman who tried to steal merchandise. Maria Martinez was seen putting cheaper tags on certain items. Employees also watched as Martinez didn’t scan a knife at self-checkout. Martinez was confronted and escorted back inside the store. She was transported to Tahlequah City Jail and booked for petit larceny.
