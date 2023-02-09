An intoxicated man allegedly shattered his own windshield after he lost his keys.
On Feb. 5, Tahlequah Police Officer David Trammell was dispatched to Norris Park in regard to a man who was jumping and kicking the windshield of an SUV. The officer arrived to find a man standing next to the vehicle. He admitted to busting the window because he couldnâ€™t find his keys. He also said it was his right to do so, since the vehicle belonged to him. However, the man appeared drunk and was therefore taken to jail for public intoxication.
Officer Trammell responded to Loveâ€™s Country Store Feb. 5 to check out a man sleeping in the dumpster area. The officer found a man snoozing next to the dumper, and dispatch advised the man he had been banned from the property. The man claimed he was told it was OK for him to be sleeping next to the cityâ€™s garbage receptacle. He was arrested for trespassing and booked.
On Feb. 3, Officer Caleb Murray was patrolling on Bluff Avenue when he noticed a woman sitting on the curb, with her legs in the roadway. The woman refused to move over to the sidewalk and became irritated when the officer asked her questions. The woman was arrested for public drunkenness and transported to jail.
