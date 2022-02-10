A man was pulled over for having no reflector on his bike and was then taken to jail for meth.
On Feb. 8, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits conducted a pedestrian stop on a man riding a bicycle with no rear reflector. Cody Krivak said he was headed home near the high school after being at Love's Country Store. Dispatch advised Krivak had a warrant, so Frits arrested him. Frits asked the man if he had anything illegal, and Krivak said he didn't. But Frits found an Altoid container in Krivak's pocket that a had baggie of methamphetamine inside of it. There was also a cut straw in the container. Krivak was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to EZ Mart on Feb. 5 for a reported theft in a taxi cab. The driver said she picked up Tasheena Thomas and drove her to the location to which she asked to be taken. The woman allegedly didn't pay for the ride, and the driver dropped her off at EZ Mart. Donnell spoke with an intoxicated Thomas, who was confrontational. Thomas claimed she didn't have money to pay for the ride, but the driver said she didn't want to press charges. Thomas was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
Lt. Dexter Scott arrived at Hit N Run on Feb. 8 after a woman refused to leave. Dispatch advised Crystal Dodd was arguing with the store clerk. Scott arrived as Dodd was leaving in a white car, and the clerk said she told Dodd she was banned from the property. Officers located Dodd near Super Spray car wash and arrested her for trespassing.
On Feb. 1, Officer Michell Sellers responded to the Bertha Parker Bypass for a two-vehicle crash. Dispatch advised the truck that rear-ended another vehicle had no insurance and the license plate was expired. Sellers asked dispatch to check for warrants on Daniel Mullican. He was wanted and therefore taken to jail.
