Police were called to Walmart after a woman spent a lengthy amount of time in the restroom.
On Feb. 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Bruce Gower was called to Walmart in regard to a woman who was in the restroom for close to two hours. Employees said the woman tried to return a calculator before wandering around the store. She then went to the restroom and was in there for awhile. Gower and an employee waited for the woman to emerge and told her they needed to speak with her. They heard her flush the toilet several times before she stepped out. Dispatch advised the woman had warrants and she was arrested. Gower found drug paraphernalia, a piece of aluminum foil with a burnt residue, and a baggie of what appeared to be methamphetamine. The woman was booked on tribal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On Feb. 5, Officer Steffon Herd was dispatched to a non-injury vehicle crash on West Willis Road. Herd found the crashed vehicle which struck a speed limit sign. The vehicle was still in drive and the driver was passed out in the vehicle. The driver awoke after 10 minutes and admitted to consuming alcohol. He was arrested after a field sobriety test and transported to jail, where he was booked on tribal charges of aggravated driving under the influence, driving under suspension, and transporting an open container.
Officer David Trammell was on patrol Feb. 6 in the area of East Downing Street when he observed a vehicle run a red light. The officer conducted a traffic stop and met with the driver, who appeared intoxicated. The man admitted to drinking two beers before getting behind the wheel and driving. He was arrested and booked for aggravated DUI, failure to stop at red light, and unsafe lane use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.