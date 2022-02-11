Officers found a firearm in the pocket of a man who was pulled over for driving while under the influence.
On Feb. 8, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was patrolling the area of Choctaw Street and Water Avenue when he saw a vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic on Downing Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Matthew Buckhorn, who said his wife was in the hospital and he was trying to get home. Sellers could see a beer can in the cupholder and asked the man if he had been drinking. Buckhorn allegedly denied it and then confessed once Sellers pointed out the can. Buckhorn was told to exit the vehicle and Sellers found a Smith and Wesson with a loaded magazine in his jacket pocket. Buckhorn was arrested after a field sobriety test and transported to jail. He was booked on tribal charges of aggravated driving under the influence, carrying a firearm while under the influence, transporting open container and failure to maintain lane.
Lt. Bryan Qualls spotted a vehicle with an expired tag Feb. 10 in the area of West Willis Road. Qualls conducted a traffic stop on the four occupants. The driver said a woman inside the vehicle was having a seizure and asked for EMS to respond. Qualls asked dispatch to check the information on each of the occupants, and Dallas Thompson had warrants. The officer had the driver and Thompson exit the vehicle, and spotted a container on the seat where Thompson was sitting. Thompson advised he had marijuana in his pocket and he had lost his card for it. The container on the seat had methamphetamine inside it and Thompson denied it belonged to him. One of the passengers also said the meth wasn’t hers. Thompson was taken to jail and booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrant. The other occupants were released.
On Feb. 8, Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to Beth Avenue for a report of a disturbance. The suspect, Kristin Bryant, had already left on foot before the officer arrived. McNiel found Bryant being assisted by a man near Downing. Bryant appeared intoxicated and was arrested for public drunkenness. Bryant tried to resist and was eventually transported to jail. Once there, Bryant struggled with the officer. Bryant kicked McNiel and she was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on tribal charges of assault and battery on a police officer and public intoxication.
Officer McNiel was called to Oak Park Motel on Feb. 7 in reference to a domestic violence incident. A woman met with McNiel, who had physical signs of being assaulted. She said Michael Jones gets confrontational when he drinks alcohol and punched her during an argument. The woman explained she was homeless and didn’t have a place to go. She was given information on where and how to get services, and Jones was arrested for domestic assault and battery.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood responded to Charlie’s Chicken Feb. 10 in regard to a woman who was moving tabl -to table while talking to “imaginary people.” Summer Eastham said she was talking to people while waiting on the police to come get her. Leatherwood said the delusional conversations from Eastham weren’t normal for her, as they’ve had several encounters with her in the past. She continued to talk to herself as if someone was in the jail cell with her. Eastham admitted to swallowing an unknown pill. She was booked for public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.