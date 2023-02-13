An allegedly drunken driver struck a vehicle where a child was an occupant.
On Feb. 2, Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to the Bypass and Downing Street for a non-injury two-vehicle crash. The driver, whom Sellers said was at fault, appeared intoxicated and admitted to drinking at Buffalo Wild Wings. The other driver said he could see the other vehicle coming up on him in his review mirror before his vehicle was struck. The woman did a field sobriety test but became agitated and uncooperative. She was arrested for DUI, and Sellers said this was her second DUI since 2015.
Lt. Justin Leatherwood was called to West Shawnee Street Feb. 7 for a trespasser. The homeowner said a man was told several times to leave. Leatherwood entered the house and found the man and woman. There was methamphetamine on a plastic lid with a rolled-up dollar bill next to the drugs. The woman said she and the man were drinking beer and "doing meth." The man had more meth in his pocket, and he was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On Feb. 6, Lt. Leatherwood responded the Seminole Avenue in regard to a possible domestic incident. A man was found in the driveway and told the officer to take him to jail. He told Leatherwood him and his girlfriend were arguing but the woman, who didn't speak English, seemed as if she didn't know who the man was. Leatherwood noticed an open beer bottle next to the man, and he said he was drinking and "getting rowdy." He was arrested and taken to jail.
