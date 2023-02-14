Officers stayed busy with people who were either high on drugs or drunk while in public.
On Jan. 31, Tahlequah Police Lt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Oak Hill Inn for a disturbance involving a man with a handgun. Officers made contact with the man and found a 9mm and a smoking device made out of a light bulb. Officers searched the room and found a white powdery substance, several Xanax pills, and two containers of Narcan. The man was transported to jail and booked for possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant.
Lt. Matt Frits conducted a pedestrian stop Feb. 10 on a man he deemed as suspicious in the old McDonaldâ€™s parking lot. The man was seen stumbling in the road before hanging around a closed business. The man admitted to consuming a beer and two shots of liquor earlier in the night. He was arrested for public drunkenness and booked on tribal charges.
On Feb. 8, Lt. Leatherwood responded to Wheeler Circle in regard to a trespassing incident. A woman said her son was trying to gain entry into her house and he was banned from being there. She said the man was high on drugs and he was yelling at her. Leatherwood spoke with the man and he said he hadnâ€™t slept in four days. He was arrested and booked for public intoxication.
