A 66-year-old man was arrested after he supposedly used his cane to choke a woman.
On Feb. 9, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was called to Wisdom Keepers for a disturbance. A woman said Jerry Sappington threatened to kill her and others. She said he put his cane across her neck and tried to choke her with it. Witnesses said Sappington allegedly said he was going to beat the woman to death. Sappington said all the women were lying and called them â€œf*cking whores.â€� Sappington was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threats to perform acts of violence.
Officer J.D. Alberty was on patrol in the area of the Bertha Parker Bypass on Feb. 11 when he saw a vehicle swerve across lanes of traffic. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the driver, Cynthia Lyons, drove into the grass and abruptly stopped before hitting a sign. Lyons told the officer she was having a bad last few days. Lyons slurred her words and had trouble following simple instructions, according to Alberty. Lyons exited the vehicle for a sobriety test and claimed she had trouble keeping her balance due to having a rod in her leg. She then said she consumed alcohol the night before, took a muscle relaxer earlier that morning, and smoked marijuana around noon. Lyons was arrested and transported to jail, where she was booked for unsafe lane use and driving under the influence.
On Feb. 13, Officer Michael Gray responded to Hensley Drive for a report of a disturbance. The caller said Summer Eastham was knocking on his door and refused to leave. Gray arrived and was told Eastham was inside the kitchen, eating food. Eastham came out of the kitchen and Gray couldnâ€™t understand what she was trying to say. He noticed she appeared under the influence of drugs and transported her to jail for tribal charges.
Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to Walmart on Feb. 12 in regard to a man who was trespassing. Employees said Chadd Straub refused to leave the store when he was told to. Reed made contact with the man and arrested him for trespassing after being forbidden.
