Officers responded to Walmart several times for shoplifters and people who were trespassing.
On Feb. 11, Tahlequah Police Officer David Trammell was dispatched to Walmart in regard to a man who supposedly tried stealing several items. Employees said the man concealed a pair of gloves and failed to scan two noodle bowls while checking out. The man also tried stealing an ax and a dog harness. He was arrested and booked on tribal charges for petit larceny.
Officer Drew Craig was at Walmart on Feb. 4 to collect paperwork for a shoplifting incident when he was advised of a man inside who was trespassing. Craig and an employee made contact with the man and escorted him to Asset Protection office. He claimed he forgot or mistook the length of the ban. Craig told the man he was banned from the store for life. The man was arrested and booked for trespassing.
On Feb. 10, Officer Trammell was called to Walmart for an alleged shoplifter. Employees said a woman failed to pay for 16 items that totaled $120. She was cited for petit larceny and arrested for warrant out of Craig County.
