A convicted felon was taken to jail for having meth, needles, weed and a firearm during a traffic stop.
On Feb. 14, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was eastbound on Crafton Street and watched as a silver Cadillac veer across the yellow divider strip on Bliss Avenue. Qualls conducted a traffic stop after the vehicle swerved back into the right lane. Joshua Mouse said he didn't have a driver's license and couldn't provide proof of insurance. Dispatch advised Mouse had a drug warrant, and he was arrested before he was issued citations for the traffic offense. Qualls searched Mouse and found seven baggies of methamphetamine, and two baggies of marijuana. The officer then searched the vehicle before it was towed and found a digital scale, seven syringes and a glass pipe. Qualls opened the trunk and located a double-barrel shotgun. Dispatch stated Mouse was a convicted felon, and Mouse claimed he didn't know the gun was in the vehicle. Mouse was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. He was booked on tribal charges for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession on drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.
On Feb. 16, Sgt. Matt Frits observed Samuel Crow walking near Club Effx and stopped to speak with him. Dispatch advised Crow had warrants and Frits told him to face away and spread his feet. Crow reached into his pocket and claimed he had a "bulb." Frits put Crow in handcuffs and patted him down. There were two baggies that contained meth and a light bulb with black residue. Crow was booked into jail on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and the warrant.
Brandi Yanez was stopped by Officer Robert Jones on Feb. 16 for riding his bicycle on the sidewalk in front of Highlander Laundry. Yanez told the officer he didn't have anything illegal and had to be told several times not to reach as Jones was patting him down. Jones could see a wooden-homemade marijuana pipe in Yanez's pocket, and Yanez said he had 3.4 grams of weed in another pocket. Yanez was arrested on tribal charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
