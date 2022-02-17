A man was arrested after he was seen urinating in front of a local business.
On Feb. 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Michell Sellers was called to The All Store in regard to a man who urinated on a bench in front of the store. Dispatch advised the man was walking toward Family Dollar before Sellers arrived. The officer located Eddie Stewart, who appeared to have urinated on himself. Stewart told Sellers that he couldn't find a bathroom so he tried to urinate in a cup. A witness saw the man standing in front of the store when he began relieving himself. Stewart was transported to jail and booked for outraging public decency.
Officer Thomas Donnell was responding to Walmart for a shoplifting incident Feb. 11 when dispatch said the suspect left in a vehicle. Donnell conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Chili's and made contact with Johnathan Kirby. Donnell asked the man if he stole a pair of boots, and Kirby stated he was still wearing those. Walmart employees said Kirby fled when he was detained. Kirby was booked on charges of shoplifting.
Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to Bluff Avenue and Boone Street on Feb. 15 because of an intoxicated man in the area. Scott arrived to see a man running down the hill from Bluff Avenue toward the city park. Joseph Sanders was unsteady on his feet and told the officer he consumed alcohol. Sanders was arrested for public intoxication and warrants.
On Feb. 17, Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol when he noticed a man duck behind a tree near East Allen Road and North Lane Avenue. Robert Soap advised he had warrants and gave the officer a bag of marijuana. Soap was issued a citation for the marijuana and arrested for the warrant.
Diana Secratt was arrested Feb. 9 after she allegedly tried to steal $110 worth of merchandise in Walmart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.