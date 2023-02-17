An intoxicated woman made a false call to 911 to report a medical incident.
On Feb. 9, a local woman called the Cherokee County 911 Center to report a diabetic incident of an 88-year-old at a residence. EMS responded and the woman answered the door, but told them she was alone and didnâ€™t need them, and shut the door. EMS had 911 call the original number and it was answered by the woman. EMS knocked on the door and no one answered, so they asked for assistance. Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim arrived and met with the mother of the woman who called 911. Swim said the woman who called for help appeared to be under the influence. She admitted to calling the emergency line, despite not having a diabetic incident, and began to laugh about it. She was arrested for false crime reporting to 911 and booked on tribal charges.
On Feb. 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to EZ Mart on Muskogee Avenue in regard to a man lying on the ground and yelling at customers. The man was found leaned against a light pole and he reeked of alcohol. He told the officer he was resting because he was homeless. He admitted to consuming alcohol within an hour of meeting with Reed. The man said was going to walk the gazebo to sleep, and Reed asked if he was OK to walk. The man yelled at the officer to take him to jail. He was eventually arrested for public drunkenness and booked on tribal charges.
Lt. Justin Leatherwood was called to EZ Mart on Downing Street Feb. 15 for a man who was knocking on car windows and refused to leave. Leatherwood asked the man what he was doing and he said he smoked marijuana. Two woman said the man tried jumping in their vehicle and kept asking for a ride. They said he made the comment that he would â€œkeep his hands to himself.â€� The man was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication.
