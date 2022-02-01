A woman was taken to jail for obstruction after she was given several chances to avoid arrest.
On Jan. 29, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell responded to May Avenue after a domestic dispute. Tiffany Shipman was outside the house and she wanted to get her belongings and leave. Donnell advised he needed to speak with both parties and made contact with a woman inside. The officer was speaking with that woman when Shipman came inside and began yelling. Donnell told Shipman to step outside so he could speak with the other woman. The woman said she and Shipman got into an argument on two occasions, and Shipman rubbed soap in her face. The woman didn't want to file charges and wanted Shipman to leave. Donnell told Shipman to get her belongings and not to make any comments to the other woman. But Shipman continued to argue with Donnell. She refused to leave and got a screwdriver and started to take a light down from a tree. She was arrested for obstruction. Shipman refused to cooperate with Donnell during the booking process.
Officer Lane Cobb was called to South Cedar Place on Jan. 27 in regard to a man and woman fighting near a bonfire. Dispatch said the man was on top of the woman, punching her. Officers couldn't find the pair, but they found a woman who said she made the two leave. Cobb asked if he and Sgt. Matt Frits could come inside, and she said they could. She quickly walked to a back bedroom and closed the closet door. Cobb opened it and could see Erica McGregor and Brandon Matlock hiding behind clothes. Neither party wanted to fill out statements. Dispatch then advised Matlock and MeGregor had warrants and both were to be arrested. McGregor tried to pull out a glass smoking device that had burnt residue out of her purse. Officers believed the device was used to smoke meth. Officers searched the purse and found three more smoking pipes, a wax substance that smelled like pot, and an e-cig cartridge. McGregor said it was liquid THC. Matlock was booked on charges of his warrant. McGregor was booked on tribal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and her warrant.
On Jan. 29, Officer Mitchell Sellers was on patrol on South Muskogee Avenue when he spotted Joshua Cade Reynolds. Sellers knew Reynolds had warrants and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle turned onto Guinn Avenue and stopped, but Reynolds fled. Sellers chased him and took him to the ground. Officer Donnell advised he found meth in the front passenger seat floor board where Reynolds was sitting when he exited the vehicle. A woman was in the front passenger seat. She claimed the meth didn't belong to her, and Reynolds said it wasn't his, either. Reynolds was booked into jail on tribal charges for obstruction, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and warrants.
