A man was allegedly intoxicated when his vehicle struck the side of a house.
On Feb. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Lisa Ann Drive because of a hit-and-run. A woman said that a white Dodge Challenger struck the side of her house and fled. Officer Raquel Reed advised she found the suspected vehicle and there was damage to the front. Trevon Overstreet said he was the owner of the vehicle. He claimed he fled after striking the house because he was scared after a woman began yelling at him. Reed could smell alcohol on Overstreet though he denied consuming anything before he drove. Overstreet was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked on charges of leaving the scene of property damage and aggravated driving under the influence.
Officer J.D. Alberty was called to Walmart on Feb. 11 after he exchanged a stolen dog bed for cash at customer service. Alberty was told Jared Black had walked across the street to Dollar General. Black was located and escorted back to Walmart. Employees said Black took a dog bed, showed a receipt from his phone to customer service, and was refunded $51. Black had been banned from the store in 2016. He was arrested and booked for petit larceny and trespassing.
On Feb. 13, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood responded to Walmart after a woman was caught for allegedly shoplifting. A woman said her name was Sherri White, but the officer learned her last night was Whitehead. She was accused of stealing an extension cord and taken to jail for obstruction and petit larceny.
