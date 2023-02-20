Area residents who were drunk in public or high on drugs kept officers busy in recent days.
On Feb. 11, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to Loveâ€™s Country Store in regard to an intoxicated man. Employees said the man came into the store when it opened and was there for approximately 45 minutes, sleeping. They tried to awaken the man but he was unresponsive and fell to the floor. Smith arrived and got the same results. The man didnâ€™t exude an odor of alcohol, but Smith believed he was under the influence of a drug. EMS personnel checked on the man but he refused medical treatment and was arrested for public intoxication.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to EZ Mart on Choctaw Street Feb. 11 in reference to a man who was walking in the road. The officer found the man near X-Press Stop and he had an open can of beer. The man admitted to consuming alcohol and said he was just released from jail for public intoxication. The man was arrested against for public intoxication and transported to jail for tribal charges.
On Feb. 15, Lt. Matt Frits responded to Shawnee Street due to a woman who tried to force herself into a residence by climbing through a window. Frits met with the woman, who emanated an odor of alcohol. The homeowner didnâ€™t want to press charges but the woman was arrested for public drunkenness.
