A wanted man caught the attention of officers and was arrested for drug trafficking.
On Feb. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith was parked at EZ Mart when he observed a man enter the store. The officer ran the manâ€™s name and discovered he was wanted. Smith met with him and advised him of the warrant and the man claimed he had been arrested for the same warrant before. The man was arrested and said there were drugs in his pocket. Smith found 3.21 grams of fentanyl on the man. He was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, trafficking illegal drugs, and the warrant.
Lt. Justin Leatherwood was called to Walmart Feb. 13 in regard to a woman who allegedly shoplifted. The woman wouldnâ€™t comply with the officer and tried to run. She was escorted to the Asset Protection office. The woman pulled out a Narcan box and said she does fentanyl. Leatherwood looked in the womanâ€™s purse and could see stolen notebooks, burnt aluminum foil, drug paraphernalia, and fentanyl. The woman was arrested and booked on tribal charges.
On Feb. 14, Lt. Matt Frits responded to Walmart due to a man who was trespassing. Frits met the man and arrested him for the offense. The man told Frits he had a used syringe in his pocket, which he said was used to shoot up methamphetamine earlier in the day. The man was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.
