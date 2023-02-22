An intoxicated man allegedly tried smoking marijuana inside a local restaurant.
On Feb. 16, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to Burger King in regard to an inebriated man who was causing a disturbance. Employees said a man walked in and they couldn't understand what he was saying. The man sat down at a table and filled a pipe with marijuana to smoke, but he dropped the pipe on the floor and left it. The man tried to purchase coffee but he didn't have enough money. Employees said he was in the restroom. Qualls initially didn't see anyone in there, but he noticed the soap dispenser was in the sink. The officer could see a man on his hands and knees in one of the stalls. The man was scraping up pills that had fallen on the floor. He admitted to smoking marijuana and taking two pills earlier in the day. The man was arrested after a field sobriety test and transported to jail. Employees said they didn't want to file charges for the broken soap dispenser and a broken toilet paper cover. The man was booked for public intoxication.
Lt. Matt Frits was called to Walmart Feb. 14 due to a man who allegedly shoplifted merchandise. Employees said the man fled on foot after he was confronted for stealing a headlamp. Frits made contact with the man, who was sitting in a vehicle. He conducted a felony stop and ordered him out of the vehicle. The man was arrested and booked on tribal charges of petit larceny and obstructing an officer.
On Feb. 11, Lt. Frits responded to Walmart after employees saw a woman conceal hair dye and jewelry down her pants. The officer arrested the woman and found marijuana in a purse she had on her. She was booked for petit larceny and possession of marijuana.
