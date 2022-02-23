A man supposedly fought another man due to a personal issue after they left a local bar.
On Feb. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was called to South State Avenue in regard to an assault. Cates noticed a man who was covered in blood. Bradley Jennings said he had been fighting and Cates could smell the odor of alcohol on him. Jennings stated he had been at the bar all night, and a man was "talking sh*t." Jennings said he went to the man's house to physically fight him. Cate spoke to the other man, who said he awoke to someone banging on his door. He said he answered the door with a gun, and Jennings attacked him. Officers spoke to a woman who said she drove Jennings to the man's house. She said Jennings punched the window of the man's truck, and the man walked outside, carrying a gun. She claimed Jennings told the man to shoot him, and the two fought. Jennings was transported to jail and booked on charges of assault and battery and public intoxication.
Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to Walmart on Feb. 18 after Brett Kellogg allegedly concealed items on his person. Employees said Kellogg hid two sandwiches in his coat pocket, two boxes of ink pens and a zipper bag inside a backpack, and a package of pepperoni inside his coat. Kellogg was confronted outside the store and escorted back inside. He told Smith he stole the items because he was hungry, and asked to be let go. Kellogg was arrested for petit larceny and a warrant.
Officer Raquel Reed was on patrol Feb. 19 when she watched as a vehicle made a left turn while the traffic light was still red. Reed conducted a traffic stop on Larod B. Snyder, who appeared intoxicated. Snyder denied consuming alcohol, but he did say he was driving home from Dewain's Place. Reed had Snyder exit the vehicle and perform a field sobriety test. Snyder was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to stop at a red light and booked on tribal charges.
