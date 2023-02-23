A drunken driver caught the attention of officers as she sped past them on Muskogee Avenue.
On Feb. 7, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was parked near First Street and South Muskogee Avenue when she observed a vehicle speeding 56 mph in a 35 mph zone. Reed left the area where she was parked and reached speeds of 70 mph to catch up to the driver. She conducted a traffic stop near a building that was under construction and met with the driver, who said she was driving home and wasn't speeding. Reed asked the woman for her driver's license, but she began to cry and make "odd statements." She handed the officer her driver's license and said she was already and home and asked Reed not to do anything to her. She claimed she lived in the building that was under construction. Reed asked her how much she had to drink and she said she was coming from Ned's, where she consumed one drink. During the conversation, she said, "Please don't kill me," and "I have so much going on in my life." The woman said she was going to be killed because of the incident and she needed to go home. The woman was parked in a puddle of water and Reed asked her to step out so they could speak. Reed advised the woman her shoes were going to get wet from the puddle of water and the woman said she was wearing "Native shoes" that can't get wet. She was wearing rubber rain boots. Reed opened her door and asked her step out but shestarted to scream and cry. The woman was arrested and screamed that she wasn't getting in Reed's patrol unit. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and asked Reed if she "was still with him." She refused to go inside the building and detention officers stepped in to assist Reed. The woman was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence-second or subsequent, driving with no insurance, and reckless driving.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Walmart Feb. 9 in regard to an employee who was shoplifting while on the clock. An employee said he was investigating after he found an empty package of Galaxy earbuds in the back room of electronics in January. Video footage showed an employee steal the merchandise and discard the package. The man was arrested for petit larceny and booked on tribal charges.
On Feb. 16, Sgt. Elden Graves was dispatched to H&H Tire for a possible intoxicated driver in a Chevy vehicle. Dispatch advised employees said the man was about to leave and they were afraid of him driving. Graves met with the man, who denied consuming alcohol. The man admitted to drinking champaign and was arrested after a field sobriety test. He was booked for public intoxication.
