Officers recovered 17 syringes, meth, fentanyl and brass knuckles during a traffic stop.
On Feb. 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb could see Cyrus James seated inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. Cobb checked James for warrants and dispatched confirmed he was wanted. Cobb and Sgt. Matt Frits told James to exit the vehicle. James was arrested for the warrant and officers spoke with the driver, Brian Osburn, and the other passenger. Dispatch advised Osburn also had warrants and officers asked him to exit the vehicle. A pair of brass knuckles were in the driver's seat as Osburn got out. Officers searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine, and multiple syringes in a locked box. There was also a baggie that contained a brown and white powder substance and two silver spoons. The powder substance tested positive for fentanyl. Osburn said the locked box and drug-related items were his. He was booked on tribal charges for unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrant. James was booked for his warrant.
Officer Michael Cates was called to Northeastern Health System Feb. 21 on a report of a woman who had guns at the hospital. Security officers Jarrod Brown and James Green had three pistols in a secured room, and they said Ambrosia Davis had them with her. Davis told officers she had the weapons to protect herself from her husband. Cates stated Davis appeared to be under the influence. Davis said she took a Valium and meth. Cates advised Davis she couldn't drive since she was under the influence, and that she could get the weapons at the police department when she was sober. Dispatch contacted a family member who agreed to get Davis. Cates had dispatch check the serial numbers on the guns and one was reportedly stolen. Davis also had two machetes and a long spear. Davis was arrested and booked on tribal charges for knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of firearm after felony conviction. Detention officers also searched Davis' belongings and found a cashier's check for $9,000 and over $5,000 in cash.
