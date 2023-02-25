An intoxicated woman unloaded a lot of information on arresting officers.
On Feb. 19, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to the area of Walmart and J.C.'s for a drunken woman who needed to speak with an officer. The woman advised she was actually at an apartment on Rozell Avenue. Dispatch told Reed the woman wasn't making sense. She said she was homeless and people weren't being nice to her. Reed responded to the apartment but the woman reportedly walking off and into a wooded area. Reed found the woman lying on the ground and yelling. She asked the officer if she was there to hurt her. Officer David Trammell was with Reed and the man asked who he was. Reed said the woman looked startled and asked who Trammell was a second time. The woman said everyone does "hard drugs" in Tahlequah and she is "from an innocent place where 'ice' means really good weed." She said homeless people accuse her of doing "black." The woman admitted to consuming two shots of alcohol but denied taking any medication. She said the Department of Human Services took her children and she needed to speak with her case worker. The woman was arrested after a field sobriety test and told Reed the other inmates were going to be mean to her and beat her up. She was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication.
Lt. Bryan Qualls assisted Officer Bryan Swim Feb. 16 with a burglary report on East Shawnee Street. Swim was driving to the residence and spotted a man who matched the description of the suspect. The man was detained and transported back to Shawnee Street. The victim said he was asleep in his bedroom when he heard someone knock on his door. The man said he wanted a charging cord. The victim refused to let the man inside and went back to bed but the man entered the apartment through a window. The man was taken to jail and booked on tribal charges of first-degree burglary.
On Feb. 10, Officer J.D. Alberty was called to reports of an intoxication man causing a disturbance on Water Avenue. The man told Alberty he wanted to go to rehab. He was arrested for public drunkenness and transported to jail.
