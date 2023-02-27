A man acting suspiciously was creating attention for himself at a local eatery.
On Feb. 19, Tahlequah Police Officer Steffon Herd was dispatched to Taco Bell in regard to a man who was peering through the windows. Herd arrived to find the man sitting in the drive-thru with his head in his lap. The man got up and was asked what his name was. He asked the reason and began to approach Herd. He had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Herd asked the man to identify himself, but the man said, â€œF**k you!â€� before he took off running. He was taken to the ground and arrested. He was transported to jail, where detention officers found a pipe stashed in his underwear that fell to the ground while he was dressing out. The man was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction, resisting arrest, and carrying contraband in a correctional facility.
Officer Bryan Swim was called to investigate a burglary report Feb. 17 on West Choctaw Street. The caller said a man broke into a residence. Swim found a different man in the residence and detained him. That man was arrested for a warrant and taken to jail, where a bag of white powder that tested positive for fentanyl in the manâ€™s pocket.
On Feb. 13, Lt. Justin Leatherwood responded to Walmart due to a man who was suspected of shoplifting and fled on foot. Leatherwood found the man and escorted him back to the store. The man had two smoking devices and a used syringe in his pocket. He was transported to jail for booking.
