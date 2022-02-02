Officers kept themselves busy in recent days with several people who were intoxicated in public.
On Jan. 31, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick was dispatched to Bluff Avenue and Downing Street on a report of a woman who was taking off her clothes. Vick drove the area and didn't find a woman, but he noticed several vehicles stopped in the road on Bluff Avenue and Fuller Street. Anita James was lying in the middle of the road, and someone was trying to help her. James, who was intoxicated, was arrested.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was advised that an intoxicated man was sitting behind the UPS store in the Reasor's complex on Jan. 31. Chadd Straub admitted he consumed wine earlier, and there was a bottle of Corona on the ground where he had vomited. Straub was unsteady on his feet and claimed he couldn't walk well due to being hit by a vehicle a few months ago. Leatherwood said they knew Straub could walk because he had chased his mother at Blackhawk Liquor during a domestic incident last week. Straub was taken to jail for public drunkenness and littering.
On Jan. 30, Lt. Dexter Scott responded to EZ Mart for a man who was passed out in the parking lot. Leroy Soap had a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking. Soap was arrested for public intoxication and booked into jail.
Police were called to West Fourth Street on Jan. 31 after a man was found lying on the ground next to the road. Sgt. Leatherwood arrived to find Gary Hiner on the grass with an empty bottle of vodka next to him. Hiner had urinated on himself and had to be escorted to Leatherwood's patrol vehicle. He was taken to Tahlequah City Jail and booked for public intoxication.
