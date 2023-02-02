Officers found a wanted man hiding in a closet and arrested him for domestic assault and battery.
On Jan. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Redman Studio apartments in regard to a disturbance. Dispatch advised the caller said a man and a woman were yelling at each other in a nearby apartment. The caller told Sellers the woman had been screaming for about 10 minutes before he called 911. Another witness said he could hear the woman yell, "Get out!" and "Go!" repeatedly. Sellers made contact with the woman, who had a busted and bloody lip. She said she had been talking with a guy for a few weeks and he showed up with two other women. She said she and the man argued and he hit her before the three supposedly left. Officers noticed the bathroom door was shut and asked the woman if anyone else was there. She said a woman was and officers told the person to step out. They didn't find anyone in the bathroom, but they found a man hiding in the closet, under a blanket. The woman said she called that man over after the other man hit her. Lt. Matt Frits asked dispatch to check the man for warrants, and they said he was wanted. Sellers asked the woman what really happened and she stuck with the story of the other man hitting her. The man found in her closet claimed the woman hit herself. He was arrested on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery, obstruction, and the warrant.
Officer Steven Smith responded to Walmart Jan. 26 to investigate an alleged shoplifting incident. Employees said a man concealed merchandise in his sweatshirt and didn't pay for those items. The man told Smith he forgot he had the items on him and he was going to pay for it. The man was arrested for petit larceny and a warrant.
On Jan. 16, Officer Drew Craig was dispatched to the parking lot of Reasor's in reference to an intoxicated man. The man was found near Betty's Storage and he had a strong odor of alcohol on his person. The man said he was getting groceries at Reasor's and started across the parking lot when he tipped his cart over. A case of soda busted, which the man said irritated him, so he kicked the soda across the parking lot. Craig asked the man to stand up and that appeared to upset him. He was told he wasn't arrested, but the officer wanted to make sure he wasn't intoxicated. The man remained upset and was arrested after a field sobriety test for public drunkenness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.