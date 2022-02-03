A mother and son who interfered with an investigation were both taken to jail.
On Feb. 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed was called to Bluff Avenue for a domestic. Warren Brackett stated he and his mother, Denise Brackett, had been arguing when she struck him in the face. Reed then heard yelling coming from one of the rooms and opened the back bedroom door. Denise stepped out and yelled at Reed to get Warren out of the house. Denise continued to scream at the officer and telling him to leave. Reed asked dispatch to check the two for warrants, and was advised Warren had one. Reed told the man to stand and the mother charged toward them. She got in between the officer and suspect and was advised she’d be arrested for obstruction. Denise held her hands out and told Reed to take her, and when he did so, the son advanced toward him. Reed called for additional officers and arrested Warren. He then went to arrest the mother, and she fell back onto a couch and kicked Reed in the stomach. Officer Bryan Swim arrived and she was handcuffed. She was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer. Her son was taken to Tahlequah City Jail and booked for the warrant.
Officer Michael Cates responded to the parking lot of Lowe’s on Jan. 31 for an intoxicated man inside a vehicle. Cates arrived to find Samuel Paine stumbling outside of the vehicle. He said he was waiting for his wife, who had left to go get food an hour earlier. Cates asked Paine for his driver’s license, and Paine went to get it but fell on the ground. Paine denied drinking alcohol or taking drugs, but Cates noticed he had multiple DUIs. Paine was arrested after a field sobriety test, and Cates said the man was supposed to have an ignition interlock in his vehicle, but he did not. Paine was transported to Northeastern Health System for a blood test before being booked for driving under the influence-actual physical control.
On Jan. 26, Officer Mitchell Sellers was contacted in regard to a shoplifter at Walmart. Eddie Stewart was escorted back into the store and the stolen merchandise was recovered. Stewart was booked into jail for petit larceny and trespassing.
