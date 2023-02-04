Tahlequah police say a woman with a string of protective orders and arrests to her name intentionally rammed a shopping cart into an officer's vehicle she purportedly thought was unoccupied.
On Feb. 1, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matt Frits was parked at Walmart when a woman threw objects at his vehicle. The woman reportedly threw a hat and vape device at the vehicle before she rammed it with a shopping cart. Frits got out of his vehicle and grabbed the woman by her wrists to handcuff her. She said she didn't know the vehicle was occupied and she was "just having fun" on her birthday. She was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for disturbing the peace, outraging public decency, and malicious injury to property. Deputies told Frits she was seen driving recklessly before she threw items at the vehicle. Another deputy said she drove by his vehicle and flipped him off while saying "F**k the police."
Officer J.D. Alberty was locking restrooms at the pavilion Jan. 29 when he saw a man in the men's room. The man was wanted so Alberty arrested him. He said he had a used needle and meth in his pocket. The "meth" tested positive for fentanyl, and he was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Jan. 30, Lt. Frits was dispatched to North Oklahoma Avenue in regard to a verbal domestic. The officer pulled up to the house to find a man running from the backyard. Frits took off after the man for a short pursuit that ended when the man stopped and put his hands in the air. The man appeared to be under the influence and couldn't tell officer what happened. The homeowner wanted the man to leave and he was booked for public drunkenness.
