An intoxicated man allegedly entered an apartment and asked the tenet if he could have the underage girls there.
On Jan. 29, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to West Fourth Street after a man walked into a apartment uninvited. Jerry Sappington supposedly made sexual comments to juvenile girls. The tenant said this was an ongoing issue with Sappington, but he had never walked into her apartment before. A woman said Sappington asked if he could have her and the underage girls while he was inside the apartment. Leatherwood said Sappington was intoxicated and screaming at officers. Sappington was booked into jail for unlawful entry into a residence.
Lt. Dexter Scott was called to Oak Park Motel on Feb. 1 for a report of a disturbance. Dispatch advised the caller was hard to understand and they weren't able to get details. Scott arrived to see Noah Pritchett running across the parking lot screaming. The man then jumped onto a picnic table and fell backward onto the ground. Pritchett was detained and Scott found marijuana in one of his pockets. The man refused to comply with officers and kicked Scott when he was being escorted to a patrol unit. Pritchett continued to be combative and had to be forced into the vehicle before he was transported to jail. Scott spoke to a woman who said she was in bed when she heard the door being kicked. The woman's husband tried to hold the door closed, but it was kicked in so hard that the door frame broke. She said a man entered the room and was growling at her. She said he was rambling when she asked what he wanted, and he left. The owners of the motel said Pritchett kicked in another door and assaulted them before he left. A witness said a woman ran to his room and said Pritchett would hit him. The woman hid in his room until police arrived. Scott spoke with the woman and she said Pritchett had mental issues and was acting "strange" that day. Pritchett was booked into jail on tribal charges for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery and first-degree burglary.
On Jan. 31, Angela Lyons was arrested for trespassing at Tahlequah Terrace after the manager saw her on the property. Sgt. Leatherwood made contact with Lyons and was advised she had warrants. She was transported to jail and booked for trespassing and the warrant.
Sgt. Leatherwood was called to Shawnee Street because Amy Stewart-Swimmer was allegedly trespassing on Feb. 1. Leatherwood located the woman and was advised she had warrants. The officer searched Swimmer's purse and found 12 used syringes, two loaded ones, and several baggies of methamphetamine. Swimmer was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Sgt. Matt Frits responded to North Grand Avenue and Allen Road on Feb. 3 to check on Michael Jones. Frits made contact with the man, who was staggering through the snow and ice. Jones claimed he consumed four beers and he was headed to West Allen Road. Jones was arrested for public intoxication and booked on tribal charges.
