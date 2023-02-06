Officer were busy with people who were out and about while either high or drunk.
On Jan. 28, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Brewer Street in regard to a woman who was yelling and banging on doors while telling people to come outside and fight. Sellers found the woman in a vehicle and asked her to step out to speak with him. She said she was at her exâ€™s house and upset because there was another woman inside. She admitted to consuming alcohol. Sellers spoke with the man and he said he was having problems with the woman recently. He said she busted out one of the windows to his house before police arrived. The man didnâ€™t want to press charges but he wanted the woman removed and banned from the property. The woman was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
Officer Caleb Murray was patrolling the area of Water Avenue Jan. 26 when he noticed a man bent over on the sidewalk. The man was unsteady on his feet as he walked toward the officer. The man first said he only consumed two beers but later admitted to having eight earlier in the evening. He was arrested for public drunkenness and told Murray he had some marijuana on him, but no weed was found.
On Jan. 28, Officer Bruce Gower was driving on College Avenue when he saw a man who appeared to be unsteady on his feet as he walked along the road. The man said he was walking to a local bank and appeared to be under the influence of a drug. He was arrested for public intoxication. Gower searched the man before putting him in the patrol vehicle and found a device that is commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. The man was booked for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
