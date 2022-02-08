A man admitted to covering a woman's mouth when officers were investigating a report of a domestic incident.
On Feb. 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith was dispatched to Cedar Avenue to investigate a report of a domestic. No one would answer the door, but Smith could hear what appeared to be a woman asking for help. The owner of the property arrived and unlocked the door for Smith. Smith announced himself and a woman, who was only wearing a bra and underwear, came running into the living room. The woman was crying and stated a man was after her, but she didn't know where he went. Smith called out for the man several times before he stepped out of a bedroom. Smith detained Christafa Coulter, who said he didn't answer the door because he didn't like cops since they always took him to jail. The woman said she picked Coulter up from work and they went to Wagoner so he could meet a woman. The woman said she asked the man if she could use the restroom when he advised she couldn't, and grabbed her leg as he sped off. The woman said she left the apartment around 2 a.m. and stopped an officer at Love's to have them go to the apartment. She said the office couldn't make contact with Coulter and they left. She said she returned to the apartment and Coulter allegedly hit her in the side of the face. The woman said the man sexually assaulted her, and later covered her mouth when Smith was knocking on the door. Coulter was arrested for domestic assault and battery and kidnapping.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was on patrol of the area of Daisy Drive on Feb. 1 and observed Evan Fishinghawk driving westbound. Seller asked dispatch to check the driver for a valid license and they advised Fishinghawk didn't have one. Seller conducted a traffic stop and make contact with Fishinghawk and Antonia Smallen. Dispatch checked both occupants for warrants and it turned out Smallen was wanted. Sellers patted Smallen down before arresting her and found marijuana in her pocket. Fishinghawk was told he was going to jail for not having a valid license and not having insurance on the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found a glass pipe, two more bags of marijuana, and three baggies of methamphetamine. Fishinghawk was booked into jail on tribal charges of driving without a valid license, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Smallen was booked on tribal charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrants.
On Feb. 2, Lt. Brandon Vick was called to a report of a suspicious woman in the Wheeler Addition. Vick stopped to ask a man if he had seen the woman, at which time he saw Shannon Sharp riding a bicycle out of a driveway. Sharp saw the officer as he approached her and she continued to ride the bike. Sharp stated she was borrowing the bike because she was tired of walking. Vick told Sharp to return the bike and detained her until he made contact with the owner. Vick called the owner and she advised she wanted to press charges on Sharp for petit larceny. Sharp was transported to jail and booked.
