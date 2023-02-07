An intoxicated man who was upset about his missing shoes denied causing a disturbance.
On Jan. 28, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was called to the Oak Hill Inn for a man who was beating on one of the doors and trying to get inside. The officer arrived to find a man, whom she recognized, standing in front of the one of the rooms. The man claimed he was trying to get his belongings back from his friend and Reed noticed two bags outside the door. The man appeared to be intoxicated and Reed could see the outline of a bottle in his pocket. He got irritated with Reed as she asked him questions and he was told to stand with another officer as she spoke with the man's friend. The friend said he asked for his stuff and stated through text messages the he was coming to get his things. She said she left his bags outside, but he kept saying she had his shoes. Reed looked through the room and didn't find any men's shoes. Management of the hotel said they have had issues with the man and they wanted him trespassed. Reed told the man and he yelled that he wasn't a disturbance to anyone. He was arrested for public drunkenness and booked on tribal charges.
Sgt. Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of Park Avenue Jan. 28 when he observed a man he recognized from previous incidents. Cobb asked dispatch to check the man for warrants and they confirmed he was wanted. The officer met the man and arrested him. Cobb searched the man and found three bags containing marijuana. The man was booked by Tahlequah police offiers for possession of marijuana and the warrant.
On Jan. 29, Officer Steffon Herd was dispatched to Walmart in regard to a woman who under rang merchandise. Employees said the woman scanned one item and then would bag multiple items. The total number of items not scanned or paid for were 17 and the woman was arrested for petit larceny.
