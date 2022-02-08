A man lied to an officer during a traffic stop because he was wanted in another county.
On Jan. 31, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was on patrol and noticed a Mazda traveling 15 mph over the limit on South Muskogee Avenue. Gray conducted a traffic stop on Waylon Sanders in the parking lot of Burger King. Sanders claimed he left his driver's license at his house and told Gray his first name was George. He also gave a date of birth and appeared to be nervous. Sanders wasn't able to provide Gray with an insurance verification. Gray issued several traffic citations to Sanders, and advised him his vehicle would be towed. Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was assisting with the traffic stop and found an Oklahoma ID card that named Sanders with his correct date of birth. Sanders was arrested and booked on tribal charges for obstruction, driving under suspension, speeding in a marked zone, no insurance and taxes due state. Sanders was also wanted out of Adair County.
Shannon Sharp was arrested Feb. 5 after an officer was advised she was wanted in the county. Officer Jacob Robertson asked Sharp if she had anything illegal in her bag or on her person before they left for jail, and she said she didn't. Detention officers found a loaded syringe in Sharp's boot while she was being booked, and the liquid tested positive for methamphetamine. Sharp was booked for the warrant, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol in the area of Park Hill on Feb. 7 when he noticed Daniel Vaughn riding a bike. Scott asked dispatch to check the man for warrants and they advised he had one. Scott made contact with the man and arrested him. Vaughn stated he had a baggie in his coin pocket that he found on the ground. The office retrieved a cut straw from Vaughn's pocket and found a baggie that contained a crystal-like substance Scott believed was meth. Vaughn was booked on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and the warrant.
On Feb. 5, Officer Cory Keele responded to Family Dollar on Muskogee Avenue after a theft had occurred. Officer Chase Reed made contact with Brandi Yanez on Fourth Street while Keele spoke with store employees. They believed Yanez stole a package of hair gel, and Reed found the packet in Yanez's pocket. Employees advised they wanted to press charges, and Yanez was arrested for petit larceny.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was called to Tinajero's Meat Market on Feb. 6 because of an intoxicated woman. Summer Eastham was told to put her stuff down, but she refused and was taken to the ground when she resisted. Eastham was arrested and booked into jail for public intoxication and a warrant.
