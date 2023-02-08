A man who was allegedly high in public was seen hugging a piece of plywood.
On Feb. 4, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Lane Cobb was on patrol and noticed a man flailing his arms and appeared to be talking to himself. The man was waving a piece of plywood above his head, and Cobb watched as the suspect began to hug the plywood. The man appeared to be high on a drug and officers went in to arrest him. He tensed up and pulled away before he was taken to the ground and arrested. Cobb searched the man and found a makeshift smoking device made out of a light bulb, bottle cap, and a straw. The man was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lt. Matt Frits was called to Shawnee Terrace Jan. 31 due to a man who was causing a disturbance. Officers were called to the same area earlier in the night for a man on a bike who tried breaking into a residence. Frits arrived back at the house because the same man showed up and they met in the street. The man refused to give officers his name or date of birth, and Frits said he appeared intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to jail for booking when a struggle between him and officers ensued. Frits found .83 gram of fentanyl in the manâ€™s wallet during the booking process. The man was booked for resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and public intoxication.
On Feb. 4, Officer Caleb Murray responded to Walmart for a reported shoplifting incident. Employees said a man removed tags from clothing items and failed to pay for those items. The man was confronted before he left the store and escorted to the Asset Protection office. He told Murray he didnâ€™t mean to steal the $47 worth of merchandise and he was arrested for petit larceny.
