Officers were called after a man was found trying to get into a building next to a local bank.
On Feb. 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Chris Smith was called to Bank of Cherokee County due to a man who was trying to get inside the building just south of the bank. The man was asked to leave several times and not to come back. Smith arrived to find the man walking into a wooded area nearby. The man refused to stop walking when Smith told him to do so and he was detained. He told the officer he was trying to build a fire because he was cold. The owner of the building said he wanted to press charges and the man was booked for trespassing.
Officer Caleb Murray was dispatched to EZ Mart on Downing Street Feb. 19 for a welfare check after a man was found sleeping in his truck for over an hour. Murray found the truck parked next to the fuel pumps and the man awoke after he knocked on the window. The man said he was waiting on text messages and he fell asleep. He said he consumed a few drinks at Dewain's Place and he was arrested after a field sobriety test for public intoxication.
Lt. Justin Leatherwood responded to Best Western Feb. 19 for an intoxicated man at the front desk. The clerk said the man called about his TV not working and wanted the woman to come to his room because he "had seen her earlier." She didn't go up to his room and he came down to her desk. She went with him to his room and found that he had busted the screen of the TV. She went back to her desk and the man returned, causing a disturbance. The man's boss said he would pay for the damages. The man was arrested for public drunkenness and booked.
