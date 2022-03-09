Officers were called to several reports of domestic disputes throughout the city in the past several days.
On March 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to South Street for a verbal argument. Seller observed Pablo Elizondo and Stacy Flores arguing on the porch of a house. Elizondo refused to give officers his name and both admitted to drinking alcohol. Sgt. Justin Leatherwood arrived to assist Sellers and arrested Elizondo for obstruction and public drunkenness. Elizondo began resisting and was forced inside the patrol vehicle. Flores became irate and began walking toward the officers. She was advised to place her hand behind her back, but she took off running toward the residence. Sellers got the woman up against the house and she continued to struggle, so Leatherwood drew his Taser and struck Flores. She was handcuffed and kicked Leatherwood in the mouth. Flores was transported to jail on tribal charges of public intoxication, obstruction resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.
On Feb. 24, Sgt. Matt Frits responded to North Vinita Avenue on a report of a domestic involving a firearm. Dispatch advised a woman pointed a firearm at a man during an argument. Officers made contact with the victim, who said he and Kendra Malley had been fighting most of the evening. He said Malley head-butted him in front of their children. He said Malley was pointing a shotgun at him and told him to get out of her house. Officer Thomas Donnell said Malley was acting “very strange” and made comments about God, and said the deity would punish the officers. Malley allegedly told someone on the phone that the officers were going to rape her. Malley was arrested for domestic assault and battery in the presence of minors and feloniously pointing a firearm. She was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Seneca Street on Feb. 24 due to a domestic dispute. Dispatch advised the caller said Stoney Robison broke out a window and she was hiding in her closet. Officers arrived to hear two people arguing in the back of the residence. They detained Robison, who was bleeding from the broken window. Robison claimed the two were arguing because he wanted his belongings to leave. The victim stated the argument started over Robison’s phone, and him not giving her his passcode. She said the man took her purse and a struggled ensued. She said Robison choked her and Bacon could see red markings on her neck. Robison was booked on tribal charges for domestic violence by strangulation and malicious injury to private property.
On March 2, officers responded to Kindle Avenue for an alarm trip and quickly surrounded the residence. Officer Sellers could see a crawl space that looked to be messed with, and officers saw a man move a curtain, and look out a window. The man initially refused to exit the residence when told to, but he walked out of the back door and was taken to the ground by Sellers after he ignored their commands. William Conrad and the officer struggled on the ground before he was arrested. The homeowner arrived and said this was the second time Conrad broke in, and that she was missing jewelry. Officers found jewelry in Conrad’s pockets, and the woman said it belonged to her. Conrad was booked on tribal charges of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.
Officers responded to McDonald’s March 7 on a report of an intoxicated man who urinated on himself. Officer Michael Cates made contact with Gary Hiner, who admitted to consuming half a bottle of whiskey earlier that night. Hiner was transported to jail and booked for public drunkenness.
Marissa Creech was booked on charges of petit larceny and trespassing after she was caught allegedly stealing items from Walmart on March 7.
