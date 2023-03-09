A man needed stitches after a woman who he was reportedly assaulting defended herself and punched him in the face.
On Feb. 25, Tahlequah Police Officer Bruce Gower was called to Choctaw Street because of a man and a woman who were in a physical fight earlier in the day. Gower arrived to find the man banging on the front door with his fists. The man appeared intoxicated and had fresh blood on his nose, cheeks, and mouth, as well as two bruised eye sockets. Officers went to detain him but he resisted and was taken to the ground. They got him arrested and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle. Gower spoke with the victim, who had injuries of her own, and she said the man grabbed her shirt in an aggressive manner. She said she punched the man in the face three times before she ran inside. The man was transported to W.W. Hastings Hospital, where he received three stitches to his nose. He was taken to jail and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, and assault.
Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Oak Park Motel Feb. 28 in regard to a woman who threw up in the parking lot and refusing to leave the property. Sellers met with the woman and she admitted she smoked methamphetamine earlier. She told the officer she knew Earth was a planet, but asked what planet they were on. The woman was arrested and asked when she used meth last. She advised she was high on â€œcrackâ€� and not meth. She was booked for public intoxication.
On Feb. 28, Sgt. Lane Cobb observed a man walking on South Park Avenue while flailing his arms and talking to himself. Cobb met up with the man and could smell a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from him. The officer asked him where he was headed and he said he going to charge his phone. He then randomly told Cobb he went to McDonaldâ€™s for a job interview and they told him to come back later. Cobb asked him when was the last time he used drugs and he said it was the day before. The man was arrested and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
