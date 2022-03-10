Officers were called to Norris Park after someone walked in on two people who were allegedly shooting up drugs in one of the bathrooms.
On March 2, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to Norris after two people were seen using needles in one of the bathrooms. McNiel found Antonia Smallen and the other person walking on South Muskogee Avenue. Smallen had a bag tied around her neck and gave it to McNiel. A loaded syringe was found inside the bag, and Smallen was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol March 8 in the area of Jose's Mini Video parking lot when he noticed a man walking in the area. Qualls found this to be suspicious as there had been burglaries in the area recently. The officer met with James Conrad and was informed that he was clear of warrants. Conrad was free to go and Qualls went back in service. Dispatch then advised they received a delayed hit on Conrad for his arrest and Qualls met with him a second time. Conrad was arrested for the warrant and told Qualls he had "pot" in his pocket. Qualls retrieved a baggie of marijuana from the man's pocket. Qualls didn't search Conrad's other pockets since he was wearing several layers of clothing. A baggie of marijuana and meth were found in Conrad's other pockets. Conrad is a tribal member and was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On March 7, Officer Michael Gray responded to a call in regard to an intoxicated man at X-Press Stop on Muskogee Avenue. Dispatch advised Gray that Jonathon Keys wanted to meet him at a trailer in Stepp Mobile Home park. Gray made contact with the man, who claimed his heart was about to blow up and his eyes were bleeding. Gray asked Keys when he last consumed illegal drugs, and the man said he smoked meth 30 minutes before police were called. Keys asked Gray if he could get inside his patrol vehicle, and he was hiding at the trailer. Keys was arrested and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
On March 5, Officer Robbie Bacon was called to Mill Street on a report of a trespasser who was hiding from the property owner in a ditch. Bacon found Ezekel Mennecke lying on the ground and detained him. Mennecke said he didn't have his glasses on and he didn't know he was on someone else's property. The property owner wanted to press charges and Mennecke was arrested for trespassing.
Jessica Maness was arrested for trespassing at Walmart on March 5. Employees said Maness was with a man who allegedly shoplifting.
