A man was allegedly hiding a stolen wallet in a safe that also contained methamphetamine and syringes.
Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed responded to Roadway Inn on March 5 to view video footage of an alleged theft. Raveen Vann showed the footage to the officer, and both could see a man walk over to where Vann's wallet was, and place something under his shirt. Vann said the man was Danny Kirk, and he was staying in a room. Reed met with Kirk and confronted him about the wallet. Kirk denied stealing the wallet at first, but admitted to it after he learned the incident was on video. Reed could see two baggies of methamphetamine, another bag of a black tar substance, and seven syringes inside a safe after the wallet was removed by Kirk. Reed also found a biggie of marijuana and a glass pipe inside the room. Kirk was arrested for tribal charges of petit larceny, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
On March 4, Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Walmart after employees caught Jennifer Anderson trying to steal $225 worth of items. Employees said Anderson concealed items in a gift bag that was in her shopping cart. They said the woman was uncooperative, so they trespassed her. Anderson is a tribal member and thus was booked into jail for petit larceny.
Margaret Sealy was arrested for petit larceny and trespassing March 1 after officers were called to Walmart. Employees said Sealy concealed makeup items in her pocket and removed the tag from a purse she was carrying.
Walmart employees advised officers that Tina Landry concealed several times in her purse and failed to pay for those. Close to $90 worth of stolen items were recovered and Landry was booked for petit larceny.
