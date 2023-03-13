Responding to a disturbance on March 3 at Dewain's Place, Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a Locust Grove man after he reportedly assaulted two employees.
Upon arrival, Officer Mitchell Sellers made contact with the two employees who had the suspect, Matthew Williams, 23, on the ground. As officers were placing handcuffs on Williams, he reportedly turned to one of the employees, threatened to kill him and then lunged at him. The suspect was taken to the ground by police and placed into handcuffs. Williams was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for two counts of assault, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.
Officer Thomas Donnell arrested a local woman on March 3 and transported her to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for public intoxication.
An 18-year-old Tahlequah woman arrested on March 2 by Lt. Matthew Frits for public intoxication. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Jaqueline Deerinwater told Lt. Bryan Qualls on March 2 that someone trespassed on her property.
